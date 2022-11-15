William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $25.61 Million Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Deluxe by 40.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Trading Down 2.5 %

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $852.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 86.33%.

Deluxe Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.