William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,658 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Expro Group worth $25,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Expro Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $226,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,026 shares of company stock worth $1,439,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expro Group Stock Performance

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.