William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $355.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.44.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

