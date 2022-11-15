William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $11.84 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 596,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 160.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHX opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

