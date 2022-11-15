William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.59% of Astec Industries worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Astec Industries by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $987.06 million, a P/E ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

