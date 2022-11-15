William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 566,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,227,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.3 %

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Shares of COLB opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

