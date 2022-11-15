William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 529,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 548,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of CTRE opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

