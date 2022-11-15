William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,367,126 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,367,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,622,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.30% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,968,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 329,134 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,361.0% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,279,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BSIG opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

