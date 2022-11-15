William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,139,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,185 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 11.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 465,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 93.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

