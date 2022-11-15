William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 13,342 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Eagle Materials worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.9 %

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials stock opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

