William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 14,126 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.23% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 455,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 435,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

