William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 21,273 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.