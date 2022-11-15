William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 30,842 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,842 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.50% of NextGen Healthcare worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $77,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.00.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

