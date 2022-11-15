William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 36,369 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. TheStreet cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

TPH opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

