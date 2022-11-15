William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 396,755 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,755 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.56% of Grid Dynamics worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,598,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,349,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.19 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.82. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

