William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 41,406 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,406 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $21,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $119,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,899.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,845,690 shares of company stock valued at $99,905,738. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE ESTE opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.13. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 26.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

