William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 67,864 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,864 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Aramark worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $10,984,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Aramark by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Aramark by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,653,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,292,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 72.13%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.