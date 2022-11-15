William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,078 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sotera Health worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $3,693,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

About Sotera Health

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.