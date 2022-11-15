William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will earn ($2.60) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.75). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

NKTX stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $551.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.13. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,344 shares of company stock valued at $396,093. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

