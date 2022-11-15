William Blair Weighs in on Forge Global Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Forge Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.59 on Monday. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 395,881 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 319,709 shares during the period. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

