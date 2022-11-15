WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 10,079 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

