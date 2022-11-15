WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,762 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 223,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,252,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

