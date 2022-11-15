WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,275 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of SpartanNash worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $72,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 30.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpartanNash Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

SPTN opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

