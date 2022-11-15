WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,739 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in EVERTEC by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 808.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.