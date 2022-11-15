WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,821 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

