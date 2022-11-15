WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 8,337 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Strs Ohio raised its position in ONE Gas by 73.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in ONE Gas by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE OGS opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.