WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

