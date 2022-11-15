WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

