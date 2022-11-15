WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Exponent by 94.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 332.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 73.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exponent by 154.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

