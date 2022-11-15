WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,531 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.6% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 56,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 56,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $221.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $235.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

