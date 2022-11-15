WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFC opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 21.09. The firm has a market cap of $866.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

