WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.21% of HomeStreet worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 554.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 183,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMST. Wedbush lifted their target price on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

HMST opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

