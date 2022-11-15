WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.9 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 1.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

