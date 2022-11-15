WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,108 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

