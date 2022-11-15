WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,498. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.22.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

