WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.41 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 347.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,984 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. CWM LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

PMT opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -127.89%.

In other news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PMT. B. Riley lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

