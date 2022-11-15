WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

