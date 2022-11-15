WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.52 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

