WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 780,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 472,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DTM stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

