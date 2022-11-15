WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 111.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 307,513 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 18.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.
Insider Transactions at Equitable
Equitable Stock Down 2.6 %
EQH opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.44.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.