WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 111.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 307,513 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 18.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,300 shares of company stock worth $2,020,151 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

