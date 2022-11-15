WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

