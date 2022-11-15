WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

