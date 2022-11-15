WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $294,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 88.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 83.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

