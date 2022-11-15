WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 29,511 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KREF opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 273.02%.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

