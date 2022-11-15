WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

General Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

GE opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

