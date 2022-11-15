WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Concentrix by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Concentrix by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Concentrix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average of $132.42. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

