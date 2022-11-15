WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,461 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $697,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,195. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.