WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,340 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

