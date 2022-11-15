WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.40 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,134,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after purchasing an additional 60,522 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

