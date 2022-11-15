WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.02.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
